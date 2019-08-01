Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa board decides to require seat belts on school buses Full Story

Sheriff: SE Minnesota man arrested for alleged machete attack, trying to run man over

Deputies responded to a tense situation Wednesday involving two men fighting, a machete and one man allegedly trying to run over the other.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 10:06 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Deputies responded to a tense situation Wednesday involving two men fighting, a machete and one man allegedly trying to run over the other.

Police said it began when 40-year-old Micahel Riess, of Mazeppa, felt a man was threatening his family.

Authorities were called at 2:30 p.m. after a report of a man chasing another man with a machete.

Authorities said Riess, driving a Dodge Durango, began following a man on a motorcycle and tried to run him over before they came to a stop at East Circle Dr. and Silver Creek Rd. NW.

Riess allegedly grabbed a machete from the front passenger side of his vehicle during the confrontation. He claimed he was defending himself.

He was taken into custody for second-degree assault. Deputies said they were able to corroborate the victim’s side of the story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking more nice weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Thursday

Image

PostSecret Founder visits Rochester

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: When does Fall officially begin?

Image

Patriots win state title

Image

Honkers defeat Larks

Image

SAW: Newman's Evan Paulus

Image

Conflict between Alden School and parents ends in family's favor

Image

Debate watch party

Image

Taking a spin in a distracted driving simulator

Image

Gatehouse visits the River City

Community Events