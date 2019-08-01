Sheriff: SE Minnesota man arrested for alleged machete attack, trying to run man over

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Deputies responded to a tense situation Wednesday involving two men fighting, a machete and one man allegedly trying to run over the other.
Police said it began when 40-year-old Micahel Riess, of Mazeppa, felt a man was threatening his family.
Authorities were called at 2:30 p.m. after a report of a man chasing another man with a machete.
Authorities said Riess, driving a Dodge Durango, began following a man on a motorcycle and tried to run him over before they came to a stop at East Circle Dr. and Silver Creek Rd. NW.
Riess allegedly grabbed a machete from the front passenger side of his vehicle during the confrontation. He claimed he was defending himself.
He was taken into custody for second-degree assault. Deputies said they were able to corroborate the victim’s side of the story.
