OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -Everyone was able to get out safely during a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a 36-year-old homeowner was home with her kids when a 3-year-old child came downstairs and smelled like smoke.

The mom went upstairs and found a fire in the bedroom. Authorities believed the fire started when a candle got knocked over.

It happened at 1623 County Rd 10 NE in Quincy Township. The Dover-Eyota Fire Department responded and put out the fire.