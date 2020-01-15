Sheriff: Rochester woman who turned herself in had BB gun in possession, smelled of pot

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman who turned herself in on an active warrant is in more trouble after she showed up to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office with a BB gun and smelled of marijuana.

Authorities said 22-year-old Antwania Bowser, of Rochester, smelled strongly of marijuana when she turned herself in Tuesday afternoon.

While they booked her, she was found to have a 1.77 caliber co2 powered BB gun in her backpack.

She’s facing charges of carrying a BB gun in public and possession of marijuana.