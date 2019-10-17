Sheriff: Rochester man with lengthy domestic record arrested again

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man with a lengthy domestic abuse history is facing felony charges for another alleged incident.

Ricky Hutton, 33, of Rochester, is facing charges of felony domestic assault by strangulation, motor vehicle theft, possession of a firearm and violating a harassment restraining order.

Authorities responded Wednesday to what began as a stolen vehicle call in Stewartville and found out about a domestic situation.

The victim, a 26-year-old female, had marks on her chin, said she was hit with a closed fist and reported Hutton covered her nose and mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Authorities said Hutton then took the keys to her 2008 Ford Taurus before he was found at 16000 22nd St. NW in Rochester.

Hutton has six domestic-related convictions since 2012.