Sheriff: Rochester man crashes vehicle into construction site, port-a-potty and skid loader

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in southeastern Minnesota are on the lookout for a man who fled from deputies, went through a road closed construction fence, hit an electrical power box, a port-a-potty and a skid loader.

The sheriff's office said it began when a deputy spotted a Jeep in front of him that stayed stopped.

When a traffic stop was initiated, the Jeep took off on Civic Center Dr. then to 1st Ave. by the hotel construction project.

The deputy did not follow the vehicle through the construction site in his vehicle, and the driver, from Rochester, is well-known to law enforcement in the area.