Sheriff: Rochester man arrested for driving vehicle at bystander, using baseball bat to damage property

EYOTA, Minn. - A 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested after allegedly damaging property before fleeing police on foot.

Brandon Laughton is facing charges of second-degree assault with a vehicle, domestic assault, fourth-degree assault on a police officer and obstructing the legal process.

It began Sunday morning in the 300 block of Madison Ave. SW. when Laughton was at the residence damaging a vehicle with a baseball bat.

After a neighbor was seen videotaping, he allegedly drove a picking into the yard toward the neighbor.

Laughton was located a couple of hours later and a deputy had to chase him down.

After getting him handcuffed after an unsuccessful taser attempt, Laughton flung his head back and hit the deputy in the mouth. The deputy suffered a swollen and cut lip.