Sheriff: Reward offered for information after assault in Clear Lake results in injuries

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to identify the persons involved in an assault around the 4th of July.

The altercation happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 2 at Clear Lake State Park Beach.

It occurred in the water near several tied-up boats and likely involved a few suspects.

The 20-year-old male victim suffered a broken nose, chipped teeth, and a laceration to his eyebrow.

Crimestoppers is offering $2,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).