Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: Rat trap, grease and string part of theft from southern MN bank deposit box

50-year-old woman reported that she deposited money March 10 ($1,000) and the transaction never went through.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 11:22 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rat trap, grease and string were all ingredients as someone allegedly stole money from a bank deposit box in Stewartville.
Authorities say an investigation is underway after it was discovered that someone had tampered with the deposit box at Bremer Bank by sticking a rat trap device in it between March 9-12. A 50-year-old woman reported that she deposited money March 10 ($1,000) and the transaction never went through.
Authorities say it is known as “fishing” when someone puts a string on the rat trap, greases the inside of it before sliding the trap into the deposit box. The deposit then get stuck on the sticky box and they pull the deposit out with a string.
No arrests have been made.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Plan for an icy commute and slightly cooler weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Flooding and ice jamming in north Iowa

Image

Tracking Cool Air and Continuing Flooding

Image

American Legion in Albert Lea needs help

Image

NIACC ready for national tourney

Image

Minnesota postseason basketball highlights

Image

Sand made available to flooded residents

Image

Charter Spectrum making changes in Rochester

Image

Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement

Image

Rochester Superintendent's listening post

Image

Shifts for food shelves

Community Events