Sheriff: Rat trap, grease and string part of theft from southern MN bank deposit box

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rat trap, grease and string were all ingredients as someone allegedly stole money from a bank deposit box in Stewartville.

Authorities say an investigation is underway after it was discovered that someone had tampered with the deposit box at Bremer Bank by sticking a rat trap device in it between March 9-12. A 50-year-old woman reported that she deposited money March 10 ($1,000) and the transaction never went through.

Authorities say it is known as “fishing” when someone puts a string on the rat trap, greases the inside of it before sliding the trap into the deposit box. The deposit then get stuck on the sticky box and they pull the deposit out with a string.

No arrests have been made.