Cerro Gordo County's Sheriff Pals recognized as 'Outstanding Alumnus'

MASON CITY, Iowa- A local law enforcement leader is being recognized for his success.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals spoke at North Iowa Area Community College, his alma mater, on Friday.

He graduated from NIACC in 1999 and by that time he was already working at the Mason City Police Department.

He said he had to overcome many obstacles while in school, including financial stress and the stress of raising a family. He wanted to spread the message that those challenges can set you up for success.

“Distractions are social media, boys, girls, involved in substance abuse or illegal substances,” he said. “There’s always barriers that we all have to come through to be successful.”

Scott Bertelsen, an English and Speech teacher in the Forest City school district, was also recognized as a ‘Distinguished Alumnus.” Bertelsen will be retiring at the end of the year after 39 years. He has been the recipient of KIMT’s Golden Apple Award two separate times.