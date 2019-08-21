Sheriff: Overnight vehicle, motorcycle crime spree in Stewartville neighborhood

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crime spree within a three-block radius of a Stewartville neighborhood.
Authorities say several motorcycles - at least three tampered with - had wires cut and had their saddlebags gone through in the 100-300 blocks of 1st Street East.
This crime spree happened in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday morning.
There was also a report of a stolen Dodge Ram truck that was left unlocked with the keys in the center console. The sheriff’s office says this theft happened in the 300 block of 1st Street East.
No surveillance cameras are in the area and investigators have no suspects at this time.
