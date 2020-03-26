Clear
Sheriff: One person killed in SE Minnesota incident involving power lines

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a person was on a self-propelled motor boom that was elevated and made contact with power lines.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 8:47 AM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 8:48 AM

BYRON, Minn. - Authorities said one person died Thursday morning in an accident at Carr’s Tree Service.

The accident was reported at 7:07 a.m.

Byron Fire responded and Xcel Energy assisted to turn off the power.

 

