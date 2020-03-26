Sheriff: One person killed in SE Minnesota incident involving power lines

BYRON, Minn. - Authorities said one person died Thursday morning in an accident at Carr’s Tree Service.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a person was on a self-propelled motor boom that was elevated and made contact with power lines.
The accident was reported at 7:07 a.m.
Byron Fire responded and Xcel Energy assisted to turn off the power.
