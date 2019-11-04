Sheriff: Olmsted Co. woman arrested for allegedly helping wanted man stay out of custody

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman accused of aiding a wanted man in southeast Minnesota is now facing charges.

Anna Kunz, 25, of Byron, is accused of helping Michael Price stay out of custody. Price was wanted for weeks on multiple charges.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Kunz was arrested Friday morning after home surveillance found that she was helping Price.

Authorities said in late October, Price was caught meeting with Kunz in a stolen vehicle.

She is facing charges of felony aiding an offender and obstructing the legal process.