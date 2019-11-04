OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman accused of aiding a wanted man in southeast Minnesota is now facing charges.
Anna Kunz, 25, of Byron, is accused of helping Michael Price stay out of custody. Price was wanted for weeks on multiple charges.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Kunz was arrested Friday morning after home surveillance found that she was helping Price.
Authorities said in late October, Price was caught meeting with Kunz in a stolen vehicle.
She is facing charges of felony aiding an offender and obstructing the legal process.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Olmsted Co. woman arrested for allegedly helping wanted man stay out of custody
- Sheriff: Wanted southern MN man arrested for allegedly stealing cables
- UPDATE: Wanted man arrested in Olmsted County
- Man wanted in Olmsted County
- Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Man arrested for domestic abuse allegedly violated NCO on day he was released
- Woman charged for allegedly harboring wanted SE Minnesota man
- Wanted Mason City man found, arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
- Sheriff's Office: Olmsted County man arrested for threatening to kill woman
- Sheriff: SE Minnesota man arrested for assault after allegedly chasing a woman with knife
- Man wanted after allegedly fleeing taken into custody in SE Minnesota
Scroll for more content...