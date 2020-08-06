Sheriff: North Iowa man arrested after vehicle pursuit, totaling stolen struck

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing a plethora of charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle, fled from authorities, totaled the truck and had to be hospitalized.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 1996 Chevy pickup at 9:24 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 250th St. and Lark Ave. for traffic violations.

The vehicle fled going south on Lark Ave reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour as the pursuit went into Franklin County.

After reaching County Rd. C13, the vehicle continued on a gravel road before crashed into a ditch and corn field. The vehicle was totaled, and a short time later Dillon Rasmussen, 26, was located, tased and taken into custody.

He was taken to MercyOne North Iowa for “non-vehicle collision-related treatment.”

The truck that was totaled was fond to be stolen from near where the pursuit began.

Rasmussen is facing numerous charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, interference with officials acts, OWI second offense, felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.