BREMER COUNTY, Iowa - A man who reached speeds of 127 miles per hour on a motorcycle is facing multiple charges.
Dylan Jacobs, 20, of Clarksville, was taken into custody Wednesday night after he was initially clocked going 106 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said Jacobs was riding a white Triumph Daytona northbound on Highway 218 west of Waverly. The motorcycle failed to stop and fled west on County Rd. C33 into Butler County reaching speeds of 127.
Jacobs continued into Clarksville before he was taken into custody.
He is facing charges of eluding, excessive speed, failure to obey a traffic control device and a violation of conditions of a restricted license.
Related Content
- Sheriff: NE Iowa motorcycle pursuit reached 127 mph
- 3-county pursuit in north Iowa, southern MN reaches speeds of 110 mph
- Trial set in 120 mph pursuit
- Not guilty plea in 150 mph pursuit
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- Cross-border chase reaches over 100 mph
- State Patrol: Vehicle reached speeds of around 130 mph in Cerro Gordo Co. pursuit
- Two arrested at gunpoint in Rochester after pursuit reached speeds of 80 mph on city streets
- Sheriff: NE Iowa man stabs himself after threatening woman's life
- NE Iowa Sheriff's Office issues warning to residents