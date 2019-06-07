Sheriff: NE Iowa motorcycle pursuit reached 127 mph

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa - A man who reached speeds of 127 miles per hour on a motorcycle is facing multiple charges.

Dylan Jacobs, 20, of Clarksville, was taken into custody Wednesday night after he was initially clocked going 106 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said Jacobs was riding a white Triumph Daytona northbound on Highway 218 west of Waverly. The motorcycle failed to stop and fled west on County Rd. C33 into Butler County reaching speeds of 127.

Jacobs continued into Clarksville before he was taken into custody.

He is facing charges of eluding, excessive speed, failure to obey a traffic control device and a violation of conditions of a restricted license.