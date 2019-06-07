Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Amber Alert issued in Minnesota after alleged assault Full Story

Sheriff: NE Iowa motorcycle pursuit reached 127 mph

Man was initially clocked going 106 miles per hour.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 10:27 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 10:28 AM

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa - A man who reached speeds of 127 miles per hour on a motorcycle is facing multiple charges.

Dylan Jacobs, 20, of Clarksville, was taken into custody Wednesday night after he was initially clocked going 106 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said Jacobs was riding a white Triumph Daytona northbound on Highway 218 west of Waverly. The motorcycle failed to stop and fled west on County Rd. C33 into Butler County reaching speeds of 127.

Jacobs continued into Clarksville before he was taken into custody.

He is facing charges of eluding, excessive speed, failure to obey a traffic control device and a violation of conditions of a restricted license.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking more sunshine for today AND tomorrow!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meet your new officers

Image

Lourdes defeats Pipestone; advances to Class 2A Championship

Image

75th Anniversary of D Day

Image

Quartet of North Iowa stars drafted into the MLB

Image

Lourdes defeats Annandale; advances to 2A Quarterfinals

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Rochester

Image

June Volunteer of the Month

Image

Jan Again Center for Hope and Safety

Image

Battle of the Badges gets underway in Rochester

Image

MN DFL Chair in Rochester

Community Events