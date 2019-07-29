Sheriff: NE Iowa man killed after being attacked by bull

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man was killed Saturday when he was attacked by a bull in a farm pasture.
The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old John Conway, of rural Harpers Ferry, was in a wooded pasture area when he was fatally attacked by the bull. The incident occurred at 1418 Conway Rd.
The sheriff’s office said it disposed of the bull on the property due to its “extremely aggressive behavior.”
The incident remains under investigation.
