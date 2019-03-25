Sheriff: NE Iowa man holds gun to woman's head before fleeing into SE Minnesota

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man is accused of holding a gun to a woman’s head before allegedly fleeing into southeastern Minnesota.

Patrick Curran, 54, of Decorah, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, a felon in possession of a firearm and felony stalking with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s was called at 6:02 p.m. Saturday to the 3700 block of 188th Ave. in Decorah for a report of a man entering a residence and arguing with a woman.

Authorities say Curran held a gun to the woman’s head, took the woman’s cell phone and left the scene.

Curran was located at a rural residence in Houston County and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Houston County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Additional charges are pending, including felony domestic assault.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Decorah Fire Department, Winneshiek County Medical Center Ambulance, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Caledonia Police Department and the Spring Grove Police Department.