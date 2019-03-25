Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: NE Iowa man holds gun to woman's head before fleeing into SE Minnesota

Patrick Curran

He is being held in the Houston County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 9:49 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man is accused of holding a gun to a woman’s head before allegedly fleeing into southeastern Minnesota.
Patrick Curran, 54, of Decorah, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, a felon in possession of a firearm and felony stalking with a dangerous weapon.
Authorities say the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s was called at 6:02 p.m. Saturday to the 3700 block of 188th Ave. in Decorah for a report of a man entering a residence and arguing with a woman.
Authorities say Curran held a gun to the woman’s head, took the woman’s cell phone and left the scene.
Curran was located at a rural residence in Houston County and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Houston County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Additional charges are pending, including felony domestic assault.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Decorah Fire Department, Winneshiek County Medical Center Ambulance, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Caledonia Police Department and the Spring Grove Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Using SMART goals

Image

Dr. Oz - Finding the right hearing aid

Image

Skate for Make-A-Wish

Image

New owners ready to take over Suzie Q

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Community Events