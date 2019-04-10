Clear
Sheriff: NE Iowa man facing felony charge for not providing critical care for mother

A 49-year-old man is accused of not providing critical care for his mother which resulted in serious injury.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 11:38 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 11:38 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 49-year-old man is accused of not providing critical care for his mother which resulted in serious injury.
Bradley Eddy, of Decorah, is facing a felony charge of dependent adult abuse - reckless serious injury.
Authorities said they were contacted April 1 by DHS about possible dependent abuse.
After learning of an ambulance call due to an unresponsive female in the 2400 block of Evergreen Rd., it was determined the medical issue was a result of lack of critical care.
“Subsequent investigation and interviews showed Bradley Eddy failed to offer critical care to his mother, which resulted in serious injury,” the criminal complaint stated. “Bradley Eddy admitted to not providing the care his mom needed.”

A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
