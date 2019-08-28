Sheriff: NE Iowa man climbs water tower, takes off clothes before surrendering

WAUKON, Iowa - A Waukon man whose vehicle was found on fire was located a short time later after allegedly taking his clothes off after climbing a water tower.
Ryan Peters, 34, of Waukon, is facing charges of trespass and interference with official acts after an odd sequence of events Tuesday.
The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a vehicle fire on Iron Mine Dr. at 7:15 p.m. The vehicle, owned by Peters, was fully engulfed when crews found the unoccupied vehicle.
At 9:05 p.m., a deputy was contacted after a report that Peters had climbed onto the water tower - about 65 feet in the air - at the sheriff’s office and jail at 877 Highway 9.
“Peters refused to come down from the water tower and then removed all of his clothing,” the sheriff’s office said.
Peters reportedly was yelling profanity and threatening to jump, according to court documents.
After 75 minutes, Peters did come down and was taken into custody.
