Sheriff: Drunken incident at NE Iowa bar leads to multiple charges

Troy Troge

A northeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges after an alleged drunken incident at a bar Friday night.

OSSIAN, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges after an alleged drunken incident at a bar Friday night.
Troy Troge, 57, of Ossian, is facing charges of assault, trespassing, and public intoxication.
Authorities say Troge was asked to leave Shooter’s Bar before he allegedly grabbed the victim’s arm and left bruises and scratches.
Once they got Troge outside, the business locked the front door but Troge was able to make his way through the back door that was locked and confronted the bartender a second time. When officers arrived, Troge allegedly informed authorities he was not going to leave. He is accused of being uncooperative and struggling with officers.

Beautiful today, then lots of rain and snow for midweek.
