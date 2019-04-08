OSSIAN, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges after an alleged drunken incident at a bar Friday night.
Troy Troge, 57, of Ossian, is facing charges of assault, trespassing, and public intoxication.
Authorities say Troge was asked to leave Shooter’s Bar before he allegedly grabbed the victim’s arm and left bruises and scratches.
Once they got Troge outside, the business locked the front door but Troge was able to make his way through the back door that was locked and confronted the bartender a second time. When officers arrived, Troge allegedly informed authorities he was not going to leave. He is accused of being uncooperative and struggling with officers.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Drunken incident at NE Iowa bar leads to multiple charges
- Sheriff: Assault that was shared on Snapchat leads to charges against 5 in NE Iowa
- Late-night bar incident leads to charges, bouncer being punched
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- Sheriff's Office: Multiple assault investigations involving NE Iowa high school students
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- Sheriff: NE Iowa man stabs himself after threatening woman's life
- NE Iowa Sheriff's Office issues warning to residents
- Ramsey County judge charged with drunken driving