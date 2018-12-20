Clear
Sheriff: Mower Co. woman found with cocaine, meth during Worth Co. traffic stop

Melissa Root

Authorities say a woman was found with cocaine and methamphetamine after the driver of the vehicle she was in failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Melissa Root, of Austin, is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Root was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Encarnacion Garcia, of Austin, and they were stopped at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday east of Wheelerwood Ave. on 510th St., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Garcia was charged with operating without a valid driver’s license.

There will be a rain snow mix returning for the morning with clouds for the afternoon.
