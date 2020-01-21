Clear

Sheriff: Mower Co. rollover crash was result of assault

A rollover crash Sunday was the result of a person in the backseat of the vehicle choking and head-butting the driver.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:04 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A rollover crash Sunday was the result of a person in the backseat of the vehicle choking and head-butting the driver.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:31 a.m. Sunday about a rollover crash on I-90.

Authorities said the backseat passenger, 61-year-old Ronald Rodello, of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, began choking and head-butting the driver and forced her to lose control of the vehicle.

Rodello was arrested for domestic assault.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -17°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Warming Center update

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow and ice possible later this week

Image

Austin loses tough road game at Mankato East

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Success is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

Image

What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

Image

Parenting in the modern era

Image

Klobuchar campaigns in Iowa

Image

Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

Community Events