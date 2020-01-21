Sheriff: Mower Co. rollover crash was result of assault

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A rollover crash Sunday was the result of a person in the backseat of the vehicle choking and head-butting the driver.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:31 a.m. Sunday about a rollover crash on I-90.

Authorities said the backseat passenger, 61-year-old Ronald Rodello, of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, began choking and head-butting the driver and forced her to lose control of the vehicle.

Rodello was arrested for domestic assault.