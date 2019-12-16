Sheriff: More than 14,000 pounds of corn lost in southern MN grain fire

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - More than 14,000 pounds of corn were lost in a grain dryer Sunday in Mower County.

The sheriff’s office said it was reported at 3 p.m. in the 27000 block of 615th Ave.

The Brownsdale Fire Department responded and put out the fire.

The owner reported property damage of 14,000 pounds of corn that was lost.

No injuries were reported.