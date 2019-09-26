Clear

Sheriff: Mitchell Co. man blows over four times the legal limit after Olmsted Co. traffic stop

A Mitchell County man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he was pulled over and had a .35 blood-alcohol level.

Christopher Sheehan, 35, of Stacyville, is facing DWI and other charges after he was pulled over Wednesday night in Stewartville.

Authorities said the vehicle was going between 15-20 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone.

When asked if he had been drinking, Sheehan replied, “Duh,” according to authorities.

