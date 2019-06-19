Sheriff: Minnesota farmer apparently trampled to death by livestock

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a farmer in western Minnesota has died after he was trampled by his livestock.
Forty-one-year-old Craig Thoennes was found dead near a bull and two cows on Saturday at his farm southwest of Parkers Prairie.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Thoennes was apparently trampled by the bull and possibly the cows.
