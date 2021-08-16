Sheriff: Mayo 1 spots vehicle in cornfield, deceased person later found inside

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was found deceased after Mayo 1 spotted a vehicle Saturday in a cornfield that prompted multiple agencies to respond.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old male was found deceased in the vehicle, which was located in the 9000 block of County Rd. 149 in Rock Dell Township near the Dodge County line.

The helicopter was able to hover above the vehicle until authorities could arrive, which was not visible from any roadway.

Authorities said the vehicle traveled around 200 yards north on a field entrance, 50 yards east, and three-quarters of a mile through a bean field into a cornfield.

Law enforcement said if not for Mayo 1, the vehicle and the body most likely would not have been found until harvest.

The death is not considered suspicious.