Sheriff: Mason City man goes on 1-person crime spree in Cerro Gordo Co.

ROCKWELL, Iowa - Authorities say a Mason City man went on a one-person crime spree early Monday morning, including stealing a vehicle and driving it through a closed garage door.

Terry Arp, 29, was arrested Monday after a number of calls to authorities.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it began when a suspicious vehicle was reported in the area of the Rockwell Care Center.

While en route, deputies came in contact with the vehicle before it fled into a field and the driver took off on foot in the 11000 block of Owl Ave. at around 1 a.m.

The subject wasn’t located at that time.

However, at 4 a.m., deputies were called back to the area after a vehicle was reported fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

When deputies arrived, they found a 1994 Dodge van in a ditch near the area of Partridge Ave. and 200th St. The vehicle had been stolen from a nearby building and was driven through a closed garage door, authorities said.

While investigating the incidents, another call was taken in the 16000 block of 200th St. involving a suspicious subject on the property.

Arp was taken into custody after being found hiding inside a shed.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on outstanding warrants for third-degree theft and driving while barred.

He is facing new charges of trespassing, driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without owner’s consent, criminal mischief and failure to maintain control.

Arp was allegedly in a vehicle pursuit in Mason City late last month where a truck hit a parked car and two houses.