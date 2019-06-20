Sheriff: Man shot to death in Omaha was former Worth County employee

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A former Worth County employee was found dead in Omaha, and police have made an arrest in the case.

Steven Olson, 55, was found shot to death Tuesday in Papillion, Neb.

CBS News in Omaha said officers were dispatched to 600 S. Fillmore St at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a death involving a gunshot wound to the head.

Anne M. Valgora, 49, was arrested with second-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence.

In a social media post Wednesday, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share yet another loss to (our) Worth County family. Steve worked for the county for several years. We would like to extend our sympathy to all of his family and friends,” the sheriff’s office said.