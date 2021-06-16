Sheriff: Man who triggered SE Minnesota crash became enraged, threw cash register through window

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - What began with a two-vehicle crash ended with the arrest of an enraged man who threw a cash register through a window.

It began Tuesday at 8:13 a.m. when a two-vehicle crash happened in the 100 block of N. Main St. in Stewartville.

A deputy saw the man, later identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Link, of Rochester, who triggered the crash in the 100 block of Main St. S.

Authorities said Link fled on foot and tried to get into Subway but the door was locked. He then went to a laundromat and pulled a chair from underneath a 58-year-old female and left.

Finally, he went inside Darrell's, punched a 49-year-old female employee before he threw a cash register through the window.

Link could face charges of DWI, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, damage to property and fleeing on foot.