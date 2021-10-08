Sheriff: Man who stole brake shoes in Rochester arrested after taking items to a recycling center

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man suspected of stealing brake shoes was arrested this week after he allegedly took them to a recycling center.

Chad Mussell, 48, of Rochester, is facing theft charges after 160 pairs of brake shoes were stolen.

Video footage from Allstate Peterbilt showed the same picked from a prior theft being used Tuesday.

The total payout for the brake shoes to the recycling center was $577, which included other scraps.

Mussell also had a warrant for his arrest out of Goodhue County.