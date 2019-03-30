Sheriff: Man who led authorities on high-speed chase in Worth County turns himself in

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A man who allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase through Kensett on March 22 has turned himself in.

Dustin DeVries, 37, of Kensett, was booked into the Worth County Jail on the following charges:

Eluding-speed over 25 over limit(aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While Barred(aggravated misdemeanor), Possession of Methamphetamine(serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia(simple misdemeanor), Interference With Official Acts(simple misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended(simple misdemeanor), Fail to Yield to Emergency Vehicle(simple misdemeanor), Reckless Driving(simple misdemeanor), Failure to Maintain a Reasonable and Proper Speed(simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Obey Stop Sign(simple misdemeanor.

DeVries is accused of fleeing officers after an attempted traffic stop March 22 at Highway 65 and 400th St. The vehicle reached speeds of around 90 miles per hour as it entered Kensett, authorities said.

The vehicle attempted to drive through a backyard at 103 Maple St. but became stuck in the snow before DeVries allegedly fled the vehicle while two passengers remained in the truck.

A Worth County Deputy pursued on foot for a short distance before returning to the scene to detain the two passengers.

One passenger, Jennifer Johnson, of Charles City, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant. The other passenger was released.

On Friday, DeVries turned himself into Worth County authorities on his warrants.