Sheriff: Man tells authorities 'just shoot me' before fleeing in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A report of a stolen vehicle Sunday may have begun with a domestic situation, authorities said.

A report of a stolen car from the warming center in Rochester was taken Sunday at 11:58 a.m.

Authorities said a 24-year-old male suspect broke a window of the car and assaulted a woman.

The suspect then took off in the car on Highway 52 heading toward I-90 west.

After getting the car stopped, the suspect told authorities to “just shoot me.”

Once deputies approached the car, it took off.

Deputies did not pursue because they know who the individual is.