Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: Man suffers significant injuries after mother runs him over on purpose in Olmsted Co.

Cynthia Grund

“Why don’t you just run me over?” the son allegedly asked his mother.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:14 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 10:16 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 37-year-old man suffered significant injuries after his mother allegedly ran him over on purpose.
Cynthia Grund, 58, is accused of second-degree assault and could face an attempted murder charge in connection to the incident that left her son with significant injuries to his head and pelvis. We’ve learned Grund is the sister of Lois Riess, a grandmother who is awaiting trial in Florida for allegedly killing her look-a-like after fleeing Minnesota after she allegedly killed her husband.
Grund is accused running over her son in the 3500 block of County Road 150 SW in Salem Township at around 5 p.m. Monday after she had arranged for him to stay with a friend.
The son, who authorities said was drinking all day, allegedly laid across the driveway after the mother tried to give him a ride.
“Why don’t you just run me over?” the son allegedly asked his mother.
That’s when Grund allegedly ran him over before the man’s step-dad called 911.
Grund allegedly told deputies the following:
“He didn’t believe I would. He has been drinking all day. We gave him a chance.”
The son was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.
Grund was not under any influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, authorities said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowans helping those dealing with flooding in Nebraska

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

CSPAN films in Rochester

Image

Tracking A B-E-A-UTIFUL End to the Winter Season

Image

Riverfront property: What's Next?

Image

Flood risk in Olmsted County

Image

A look back on the historic career of John Marshall's Matthew Hurt

Image

Flooding concerns in Olmsted County

Image

Lawsuit filed: Nonprofit and breeding operation

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Community Events