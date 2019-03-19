Sheriff: Man suffers significant injuries after mother runs him over on purpose in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 37-year-old man suffered significant injuries after his mother allegedly ran him over on purpose.

Cynthia Grund, 58, is accused of second-degree assault and could face an attempted murder charge in connection to the incident that left her son with significant injuries to his head and pelvis. We’ve learned Grund is the sister of Lois Riess, a grandmother who is awaiting trial in Florida for allegedly killing her look-a-like after fleeing Minnesota after she allegedly killed her husband.

Grund is accused running over her son in the 3500 block of County Road 150 SW in Salem Township at around 5 p.m. Monday after she had arranged for him to stay with a friend.

The son, who authorities said was drinking all day, allegedly laid across the driveway after the mother tried to give him a ride.

“Why don’t you just run me over?” the son allegedly asked his mother.

That’s when Grund allegedly ran him over before the man’s step-dad called 911.

Grund allegedly told deputies the following:

“He didn’t believe I would. He has been drinking all day. We gave him a chance.”

The son was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Grund was not under any influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, authorities said.