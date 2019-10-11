WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 62-year-old man spent the night in a cornfield after a northeast Iowa crash.
Authorities said Mark Stutzman, 62, of Canton, Minnesota, was driving a 2013 Ford Focus Wednesday night when he lost control on County Rd. A14.
The vehicle entered the north ditch, hit a field driveway and landed in a cornfield.
“Stutzman spent the night in the cornfield before anyone was aware of the accident,” the sheriff’s office said.
Stutzman was transported by ambulance and cited for failure to maintain control.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Man spends night in cornfield after NE Iowa car accident
- Sheriff: Charles City man airlifted after NE Iowa motorcycle accident
- Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa boy airlifted after UTV accident
- UPDATE: Minnesota man killed in NE Iowa farm accident
- Authorities say Cresco man died in NE Iowa snowmobile accident
- Sheriff: NE Iowa man allegedly threatens others with firearm after being in ATV accident
- Sheriff: NE Iowa man stabs himself after threatening woman's life
- Sheriff: NE Iowa man killed after being attacked by bull
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
Scroll for more content...