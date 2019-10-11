Clear

Sheriff: Man spends night in cornfield after NE Iowa car accident

“Stutzman spent the night in the cornfield before anyone was aware of the accident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 10:39 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 62-year-old man spent the night in a cornfield after a northeast Iowa crash.

Authorities said Mark Stutzman, 62, of Canton, Minnesota, was driving a 2013 Ford Focus Wednesday night when he lost control on County Rd. A14.

The vehicle entered the north ditch, hit a field driveway and landed in a cornfield.

Stutzman was transported by ambulance and cited for failure to maintain control.

