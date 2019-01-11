Sheriff: Man in stolen SUV casing houses in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities want the public to keep an eye out for a stolen vehicle and a person allegedly casing houses.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 3400 block of Hidden Hills Lane NE Havorhill Township for a suspicious circumstances call.

A 64-year-old woman says an unknown male rang her doorbell and she could see he was walking around her home before leaving in a black SUV.

The woman’s husband arrived home when the vehicle was leaving and was able to take down the license plate number.

The black SUV, a new Toyota Rav 4 with Minnesota plates ACR-060, was reported stolen from a St. Paul burglary on Jan. 7.

The suspect, who claimed he was at the residence after responding to a Craigslist ad, is described as a black male, around 6-foot and 25-30 years old.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.