Sheriff: Man in court hearing fights with deputies, facing another charge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man in court for a hearing is in more trouble after allegedly fighting with deputies.
Joseph Rodriquez, 45, became verbally disruptive and argumentative during a hearing Thursday around 10:40 a.m.
Authorities say Rodriquez was handcuffed but not shackled and had to be tased by a detention deputy.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said he struck two deputies with his leg. A 33-year-old was hit in the face, while a 40-year-old suffered a thumb injury.
He is facing a charge of assault of a detention deputy.
Rodriquez was arrested last week for allegedly punching a police officer.
