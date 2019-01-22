Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: Man found driving down wrong side of highway face multiple charges in Olmsted Co.

A man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol was observed driving in the wrong lane of traffic and was found with a loaded gun in his possession.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 10:28 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol was observed driving in the wrong lane of traffic and was found with a loaded gun in his possession.
Ronald Ward, 34, of Rochester, is facing charges of third-degree DUI, possession of a pistol without permit and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol.
Authorities said at 3:39 a.m. Saturday, a deputy was patrolling in the 4500 block of Highway 14 West going into Rochester and observed a vehicle speeding.
At around the 1800 block of Highway 14 West, the vehicle was going eastbound in the westbound lane before crossing over to the correct lane.
The vehicle was stopped at Civic Center Dr. and 16th Ave. NW.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
A winter storm arrives today that will make travel slippery.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Tuesday weather forecast

Image

My Money - Financial advise

Image

Dr. Oz - How to get more sleep

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Ordinances to help snow removal crews

Image

Meeting the Heart of the City artists

Image

Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

Image

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Local baseball coaches win awards

Community Events