Sheriff: Man found driving down wrong side of highway face multiple charges in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol was observed driving in the wrong lane of traffic and was found with a loaded gun in his possession.

Ronald Ward, 34, of Rochester, is facing charges of third-degree DUI, possession of a pistol without permit and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities said at 3:39 a.m. Saturday, a deputy was patrolling in the 4500 block of Highway 14 West going into Rochester and observed a vehicle speeding.

At around the 1800 block of Highway 14 West, the vehicle was going eastbound in the westbound lane before crossing over to the correct lane.

The vehicle was stopped at Civic Center Dr. and 16th Ave. NW.