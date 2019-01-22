OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol was observed driving in the wrong lane of traffic and was found with a loaded gun in his possession.
Ronald Ward, 34, of Rochester, is facing charges of third-degree DUI, possession of a pistol without permit and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol.
Authorities said at 3:39 a.m. Saturday, a deputy was patrolling in the 4500 block of Highway 14 West going into Rochester and observed a vehicle speeding.
At around the 1800 block of Highway 14 West, the vehicle was going eastbound in the westbound lane before crossing over to the correct lane.
The vehicle was stopped at Civic Center Dr. and 16th Ave. NW.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Man found driving down wrong side of highway face multiple charges in Olmsted Co.
- Man who fled traffic stop facing multiple felony charges in Olmsted County
- Sheriff: Gun threat leads to numerous charges in Olmsted County
- Olmsted Co. authorities: $30K worth of meth found, three facing charges
- Convicted felon facing gun possession charge in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County Sheriff's office thanks deputies
- Sheriff: Man in stolen SUV casing houses in Olmsted County
- Multiple accidents, injuries reported in Olmsted Co. crashes
- Multiple large-item thefts reported in Olmsted County