Sheriff: Man facing felony stalking charge after ladder found against woman's house

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who allegedly put a ladder up to a house and was caught peering into the residence has been taken into custody.

Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Payton, of Rochester, is the ex-boyfriend of a person who lives in the 700 block of 3rd Ave. NE in Byron.

Police say at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, the woman reported hearing a noise outside her second story window and found a ladder against the window. Deputies said unique footprints were found near the ladder.

Nearly two hours later, Payton allegedly came back and the woman could see a man looking at her window where the ladder was.

Authorities said they followed footprints to Valley View Estates where people told deputies where the man had went. Payton was tracked to the 800 block of 3rd Ave NE. where he had gone inside a an unlocked service door before he surrendered.

He could face charges for felony stalking and an invasion of privacy.