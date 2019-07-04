Sheriff: Man charged after Clear Lake boating collision early Thursday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 23-year-old man was charged with boating while intoxicated after a boat crash early Thursday morning.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Edward Eades, 23, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, was driving a 1997 Cobalt boat at 1:53 a.m. when it struck a dock and a docked 2014 Skiers Choice Supra SC boat.
The dock suffered structural damage and the boat suffered minimal damage.
Eades and two passengers were not injured in the collision. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Shore Dr.
