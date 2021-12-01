Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to more than 100 catalytic converter thefts around Minnesota, Iowa

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who may be connected to more than 100 catalytic converter thefts over more than a year in Minnesota and Iowa is in custody.

Shawn Clement, 36, of Stewartville, is facing charges of first-degree damage to property in connection to 11 cases. Authorities said additional charges are likely and he is believed to be connected to converter thefts across the two-state area.

The sheriff's office said Clement has lived in numerous locations but was currently residing in a camper in a storage unit in Stewartville along with his wife and child.

Clement is believed to have stolen converters on Nov. 24 from a roofing company and some of the property was found at one of his places of residence.

He's believed to be connected to a theft at Camper World in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where 11 converters were stolen. There, Clement's cell phone was found at the scene of the thefts. He used a truck to crash through the gate during that theft, authorities said.

Deputies subsequently placed a GPS tracker on his vehicle and that showed Clement in the area where numerous converters were stolen.

His cell phone was tracked to locations in Austin, Oronoco and the metro Minneapolis area. On Monday, a damage report was taken at Oak Summit Golf Course and paperwork was found belonging to Clement.

Authorities said his current charges are related to converter thefts over recent months. However, many additional charges are expected connected to converter thefts prior to that.