Sheriff: Man arrested for violating order for protection, is found with meth

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A man who is allowed at an apartment complex as long he’s not drinking has been taken into custody after allegedly drinking, harassing and threatening people.
Jeffery Cowden, 56, was arrested and is facing charges for felony restraining order violations and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Authorities say they responded to the 100 block of S. Main St. at 7:55 p.m. Monday after it was reported that Cowden was in violation of an order for protection.
While reaching for a pack of cigarettes, authorities located a bag of methamphetamine that weighed 1.6 grams.
