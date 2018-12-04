Clear

Sheriff: Man arrested for violating order for protection, is found with meth

Jeffery Cowden

A man who is allowed at an apartment complex as long he’s not drinking has been taken into custody after allegedly drinking, harassing and threatening people.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 12:19 PM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A man who is allowed at an apartment complex as long he’s not drinking has been taken into custody after allegedly drinking, harassing and threatening people.
Jeffery Cowden, 56, was arrested and is facing charges for felony restraining order violations and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Authorities say they responded to the 100 block of S. Main St. at 7:55 p.m. Monday after it was reported that Cowden was in violation of an order for protection.
While reaching for a pack of cigarettes, authorities located a bag of methamphetamine that weighed 1.6 grams.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local foods magazine launches

Image

Troy Monahan

Image

Renewable energy property ordinance vote

Image

Rural health speaker

Image

The latest on a bus crash in North Iowa

Image

Menorah lighting

Image

Living Life with a Disability

Image

Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Image

Search for Missing Teen

Community Events