Sheriff: Man accused of driving into livestock barn in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A southeast Minnesota man is accused of driving his vehicle into a livestock barn near Decorah.

Authorities say Casey Knutson, 25, of Spring Grove, Minnesota, drove a 2012 Chevy Impala onto private property where he struck a livestock fence post and gating before crashing into the barn. The crash resulted in significant damage to the barn and his vehicle. He is facing a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.

The alleged incident happened Sunday at around 6:55 a.m. in the 2300 block of County Rd. A14.