Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: Man accused of driving into livestock barn in NE Iowa

A southeast Minnesota man is accused of driving his vehicle into a livestock barn near Decorah.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 9:32 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A southeast Minnesota man is accused of driving his vehicle into a livestock barn near Decorah.
Authorities say Casey Knutson, 25, of Spring Grove, Minnesota, drove a 2012 Chevy Impala onto private property where he struck a livestock fence post and gating before crashing into the barn. The crash resulted in significant damage to the barn and his vehicle. He is facing a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.
The alleged incident happened Sunday at around 6:55 a.m. in the 2300 block of County Rd. A14.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking snow, sun, and rain today.. a bit of everything!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walking audits give students chance to have their say

Image

Tracking Rain Chances and Warmer Temperatures

Image

Matthew Hurt wins Minnesota AP Player of the Year

Image

Schaeffer Academy baseball prepares for upcoming season

Image

Maintaining green space in Rochester

Image

Human library a way to learn about people around you

Image

Highlights: KM baseball downs Goodhue on Opening Day

Image

Harlem Globetrotters raise money for local nonprofit

Image

Fuji opens in downtown Rochester

Image

21 and up ordinance discussed in Rochester

Community Events