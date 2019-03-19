Sheriff: Man accused of delivering meth to a CI in Mason City arrested

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is accused of delivering methamphetamine to a cooperating individual.

Eugene Sikora was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday and is being held on $10,000 bond.

Sikora is accused of delivering meth to a CI under the direct control of the a deputy/investigator with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department in July of 2018.

The alleged incident happened at 16th and N. Federal Ave.

Sikora’s warrant was served at the Mt. Pleasant (Iowa) Correctional Facility.