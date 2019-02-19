OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A months-long investigation has resulted in a large amount of drugs that were found within reach of children being confiscated.
Jason Bennett, 28, of Rochester, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed Saturday at 325 55th St. NE - Lot 56.
Authorities say more than nine grams of cocaine (valued at $400), empty plastic baggies, a digital scale and 323 grams of marijuana in 71 separate baggies (valued at $2,400) was located.
He is facing charges of third-degree sales of a controlled substance, fifth-degree sales of a controlled substance and child endangerment.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Long investigation results in drug, child endangerment charges against Rochester man
- Charles City man charged with child endangerment
- Iowa man charged with child endangerment for 2-year-old's death
- Wanted southern MN man arrested with stolen gun, drugs facing child endangerment charge
- Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drug crimes and child endangerment
- 3-week investigation results in 3 Rochester drug arrests
- Prison sentence for Charles City child endangerment
- Woman accused of child endangerment gets probation
- Winnebago Co. woman arrested for child endangerment
- 2 facing child endangerment charge after search warrant leads to drug arrests
Scroll for more content...