Sheriff: Long investigation results in drug, child endangerment charges against Rochester man

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A months-long investigation has resulted in a large amount of drugs that were found within reach of children being confiscated.

Jason Bennett, 28, of Rochester, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed Saturday at 325 55th St. NE - Lot 56.

Authorities say more than nine grams of cocaine (valued at $400), empty plastic baggies, a digital scale and 323 grams of marijuana in 71 separate baggies (valued at $2,400) was located.

He is facing charges of third-degree sales of a controlled substance, fifth-degree sales of a controlled substance and child endangerment.