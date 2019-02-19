Clear
Sheriff: Long investigation results in drug, child endangerment charges against Rochester man

Jason Bennett

A months-long investigation has resulted in a large amount of drugs that were found within reach of children being confiscated.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 11:31 AM

Jason Bennett, 28, of Rochester, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed Saturday at 325 55th St. NE - Lot 56.
Authorities say more than nine grams of cocaine (valued at $400), empty plastic baggies, a digital scale and 323 grams of marijuana in 71 separate baggies (valued at $2,400) was located.
He is facing charges of third-degree sales of a controlled substance, fifth-degree sales of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

