Sheriff: Men's leader in southern MN church accused of criminal sexual conduct

Michael Davis

A young men’s leader at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson has been arrested on two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 12:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 12:54 PM

One of the charges alleges sexual conduct with a victim under 13 and the other alleges the conduct occurred with a person between 13-15. Authorities said Friday that only one juvenile has come forward at this time.

“The incident did not occur at the church or at a church function,” the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.
Davis is a lifetime registered sex offender due to a previous conviction in Utah involving a minor. He is being held on a $200,000 unconditional bail/$100,000 conditional bail and is scheduled to appear in court April 18 at 11 a.m.
On March 4, Davis was stopped for a seatbelt violation and a victim born in 2005 was in the vehicle. On April 1, the victim disclosed that Davis had allegedly sexually abused him.

