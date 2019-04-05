Sheriff: Men's leader in southern MN church accused of criminal sexual conduct

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A young men’s leader at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson has been arrested on two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

One of the charges alleges sexual conduct with a victim under 13 and the other alleges the conduct occurred with a person between 13-15. Authorities said Friday that only one juvenile has come forward at this time.

“The incident did not occur at the church or at a church function,” the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.

Davis is a lifetime registered sex offender due to a previous conviction in Utah involving a minor. He is being held on a $200,000 unconditional bail/$100,000 conditional bail and is scheduled to appear in court April 18 at 11 a.m.

On March 4, Davis was stopped for a seatbelt violation and a victim born in 2005 was in the vehicle. On April 1, the victim disclosed that Davis had allegedly sexually abused him.