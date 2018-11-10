Sheriff: Large boulder stolen from Olmsted Co. residence

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around 15-20 boulders each weighing 1,200-3000 pounds were stolen from the an Oronoco residence.

Authorities said the theft was reported Nov. 1 in the 800 block of Territory Lane NW.

The owner said the boulder are distinctive because they were quarried out of Wisconsin and aren’t common in southeast Minnesota.

The value of the boulders is estimated at $4,000.