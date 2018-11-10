OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around 15-20 boulders each weighing 1,200-3000 pounds were stolen from the an Oronoco residence.
Authorities said the theft was reported Nov. 1 in the 800 block of Territory Lane NW.
The owner said the boulder are distinctive because they were quarried out of Wisconsin and aren’t common in southeast Minnesota.
The value of the boulders is estimated at $4,000.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Large boulder stolen from Olmsted Co. residence
- Olmsted Sheriff: Tools stolen from home construction site
- Catalytic converters stolen in Olmsted County
- Multiple large-item thefts reported in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County Sheriff's office thanks deputies
- Sheriff: Truck stolen from Olmsted Co., found ditched in Dodge Co.
- SUV, gun among things stolen in Olmsted Co. burglary
- Laptops, tablets and jewelry reported stolen from Olmsted Co. home
Scroll for more content...