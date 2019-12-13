WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Lake Mills man had to be forcibly removed from a vehicle after a brief high-speed pursuit late Thursday night.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a maroon 2002 Ford Taurus due to expired registration.
The incident turned into a pursuit heading west on 410th St. from Joice.
The vehicle reached speeds of 85 miles per hour.
The driver, Jason Jensen, pulled over in the 100 block of 410th St. but was uncompliant and refused to exit the vehicle.
He’s facing charges of eluding, driving while barred, interference with official acts and registration violation.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Lake Mills mad forcibly removed from vehicle after Worth County pursuit
- Not guilty plea in Worth County pursuit
- Osage man arrested after Worth County pursuit
- Lookout for Lake Mills wrestling
- Lake Mills meth dealer sentenced
- Worth County approves CAFO near Silver Lake
- Two-vehicle crash in Worth County
- Vehicle thefts reported in Worth County
- One-vehicle rollover in Worth County
- Wanted man arrested in Worth County after foot pursuit
Scroll for more content...