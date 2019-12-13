Sheriff: Lake Mills mad forcibly removed from vehicle after Worth County pursuit

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Lake Mills man had to be forcibly removed from a vehicle after a brief high-speed pursuit late Thursday night.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a maroon 2002 Ford Taurus due to expired registration.

The incident turned into a pursuit heading west on 410th St. from Joice.

The vehicle reached speeds of 85 miles per hour.

The driver, Jason Jensen, pulled over in the 100 block of 410th St. but was uncompliant and refused to exit the vehicle.

He’s facing charges of eluding, driving while barred, interference with official acts and registration violation.