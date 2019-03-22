Clear
Sheriff Kevin Torgerson recognized as a Hometown Hero

Once a month someone is chosen from the Midwest. This month, it is one of our very own.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Sheriff Kevin Torgerson has been in law enforcement for more than 39 years. He is involved with the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, and The Minnesota Special Olympics. Now, he’s being recognized for his work inside and out of his work in law enforcement.
American Heroes Outdoors chooses one person from the Midwest every month from nominations as their Hometown Hero. They travel to their city to film a video highlighting that persons accomplishments and sacrifices that make them a true hero.
This months hero is Sheriff Kevin Torgerson with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
He tells KIMT he’s humbled to receive this honor but has some words of advice. “Do the right thing and treat people right and just do it for the right reasons in the right way at the right time and you can't go wrong.”
The segment will air on April 1st on YouTube, FOX Sports North, FOX Sports Wisconsin, and Midco Sports Network.

