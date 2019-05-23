Sheriff: Iowa man shot wife after mistaking her for intruder

SOLDIER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man shot his wife in western Iowa after mistaking her for an intruder trying to get into their home.
Monona County Sheriff Jeffrey Pratt says in a news release that 48-year-old Jackie Krier had been outside the family home about 3 miles west of Soldier when she was shot Tuesday evening by 49-year-old Brian Krier.
Jackier Krier was taken to an Onawa hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Sioux City.
The shooting is being investigated.
