Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Illegal dumping of hundreds of pounds of fish leads to finding of mobile meth lab

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A DNR staff member responding to illegal dumping of around 500-600 pounds of fish in a ditch found remnants of a meth lab.

Deputies responded to the 1100 800 block of Oronoco Township after a suspicious circumstance complaint.

Items indicating a mobile meth lab were located, and the Sheriff’s Office wants to remind volunteers who are cleaning ditches to be aware of possible dump sites.